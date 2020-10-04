McGregor vs Pacquiao: ¡combate casi aceptado!

Conor McGregor sorprendió a todo el mundo el pasado 25 de septiembre al anunciar que su combate contra Manny Pacquiao se celebraría 100% seguro. Sin duda, alguna estaríamos ante uno de los combates más importantes de los últimos años.
En su tuit, el luchador irlandés dijo: “Todo eso no importa. Ahora me voy a boxear contra Manny Pacquiao en el Medio Oriente.”
Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.
I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020
“Será un honor haberme enfrentado a dos de los más grandes boxeadores de la era moderna”, añadió luego. Recordemos que en 2017 Conor McGregor aceptó cambiar la MMA por el boxeo y se subió a un ring para enfrentarse a Floyd Mayweather. En esa ocasión, “The Notorious” perdió en el décimo asalto por KO Técnico. Cierto es que otro gallo cantaría si los dos se hubieran subido a un octágono.
The very first shot of the fight. Right on the button through the guard. I didn’t even put anything into that shot. Just placed it. It was hard for me not to dwell on the full 12 rounds that were potentially ahead of me and hold back my shots early. Still tho right on the absolute button. The first punch thrown. Remember the experts saying I wouldn’t land even 1 lol. I landed more than them all. The picture above is the very first punch of the fight thrown, and landed, and inside the very first second of the fight. Bums all of them “experts”. Listen to none of them! Really I should have just sat right thru that shot and took his head off and fuck the distance. If it didn’t work out just give him a good boot into the neck and get DQ’d and fined and who’d give a fuck. I’m upset I fully followed the rules for that fight to be honest. Floyd deserved a volley at the least. A shoulder even, break the face. Manny not so much tho I don’t think, but I will see how the build up goes and wait to hear what bitter old Freddie Roach has to say and then make a decision. My Whiskeys at half a b and climbing I could take a fine. I’d rather fight MMA anyway not sure why I’ve been held back like this, it’s borderline criminal at this stage. The biggest number generator in the game asking for four fights since February this year and getting left on seen. It’s pretty fucked up when I keep thinking of it. I’ve been right here this whole time. Bob Chapek, do you copy! I repeat, Bob Chapek – Do You Copy! Anyways boxing it is for now and I’m up for this! I hope no bottling takes place here. I’m already agreeing to these limited rules and holding back my full array of weapons. Let’s get it going guys. Much love, the champ champ
Pacquiao acepta pero con algunos peros
Como explica el Diario Marca, desde el entorno del boxeador filipino informaron de que las negociaciones estaban muy avanzadas, pero que no había acuerdo definitivo.
Pacquiao is willing to fight McGregor under specific terms. pic.twitter.com/t2SWOptGG7
— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 2, 2020
De hecho, el propio Pacquiao por fin rompió el silencio con un comunicado hace tres días en el que acepta el combate con algunas condiciones:
“En este momento, no tengo un contrato de gestión existente con Paradigm Sports Management (empresa que representa a McGregor, y que dio la bienvenida a Manny hace unos meses). He formado mi propia compañía, Pac Sports and Entertainment, y estoy más que dispuesto a darles a los aficionados lo que quieren: una pelea emocionante con Conor McGregor bajo los términos y condiciones siendo el co-promotor. Gracias y que Dios les bendiga”.
Dicho de otro modo, Pacquiao quiere disputar el combate, pero siendo uno de los promotores y organizadores del evento. Es consciente que su beneficio será mucho mayor que si sólo se limita a luchar.
En esta misma línea, Sean Gibbons, presidente de Manny Pacquiao Promotions dijo en entrevista con ESPN que le entusiasmaba la idea de que ambos pudieran enfrentar en un ring: “Pacquiao siempre ha estado preparado para nuevos desafíos. McGregor demostró en su pelea contra Mayweather que tiene las habilidades para pelear con los mejores boxeadores del mundo. Y considerando que ambos son iconos globales, hoy sería un evento tremendo”.
El presidente de la UFC no sabe nada sobre el combate
Como reporta Diario AS, el actual presidente de la UFC, Dana White, explicó que “no tiene ninguna información sobre el combate”. Hay que recordar que McGregor tiene contrato con la UFC y que el boxeo no entra en la competición que organiza White.
Sin embargo, en el combate contra Mayweather, pese a que en un primer momento Dana White se mostró reticente, finalmente entendió que la repercusión y el dinero generado merecían una excepeción. Este también podría ser el caso.