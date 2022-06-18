Magic Johnson hace una declaración fuerte sobre Steve Kerr tras ganar el título de la NBA

Múltiples héroes surgieron en el transcurso del camino increíble de los Golden State Warriors de regreso a su antigua posición como la clase de la NBA. En primer lugar, Stephen Curry merece todos los elogios después de que regresó de una lesión al final de la temporada para llevar a su equipo a la cima de la montaña.

Luego estaba Klay Thompson volviendo a la forma después de sus vacaciones de 941 días, Andrew Wiggins borrando cualquier duda que quedara sobre su juego después de un comienzo difícil en Minnesota, la actuación de hombre de hierro de Kevon Looney, el surgimiento de Gary Payton II, Draymond haciendo cosas de Draymond, etc. .

Sin embargo, el desempeño de Steve Kerr como entrenador en jefe, no solo en términos de esta carrera de playoffs en particular, sino también en un contexto histórico, merece una mención especial.

Kerr ya había sido nombrado junto a jugadores como Gregg Popovich, Phil Jackson y Red Auerbach como uno de los 15 mejores entrenadores de todos los tiempos para el 75 aniversario de la NBA. Pero su última victoria en el campeonato puede haberlo colocado cerca de la parte superior de la lista.

Como mínimo, uno de los mejores jugadores en la historia del baloncesto en Magic Johnson está moviendo a Kerr hacia arriba en su propia lista personal.

Kerr llegó a la cima

On the morning after the Dubs’ championship-clinching win over the Boston Celtics, the Magic man took to Twitter with his updated Mount Rushmore of NBA coaches. And Warriors fans will undoubtedly give him a pass for having an extra name beyond the traditional four-person Rushmore, as Kerr made the cut.

“GSW Head Coach Steve Kerr is on my Mount Rushmore of NBA coaches with Pat Riley, Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach and [Gregg] Popovich,” Johnson tweeted.

At this point, it’s hard to quibble with Kerr’s inclusion on this or any other best-ever coaching list. Over eight years as Golden State’s coach, Kerr has amassed a regular-season winning percentage of 68.2 — the fourth-best mark of all-time — and directed his club to six Finals appearances and four championships.

Going beyond the numbers, though, the former sharpshooter has developed a reputation for getting the most out of his players. Just ask them.

Dubs hablan de su líder

Few players have experienced the same kind of career resurgence we’ve seen from Wiggins since he made the move from the Twin Cities to the Bay Area. And after the Warriors raised their trophy, the former No. 1 overall pick left little doubt about Kerr’s role in the transformation.

“Man, you’re talking about one of the greatest coaches of all time. The way he challenges his players but supports them, it’s amazing,” Wiggins said postgame. “He gives his players confidence and he puts his players in position to succeed. So I’m definitely thankful for Steve Kerr.”

Looney echoed that sentiment.

“Coach means the world to me,” Looney said. “Had a lot of ups and downs in my career since I been here, being drafted here and to be able to be here for seven years and be able to learn from him, and he’s a guy, he always told me, ‘your opportunity is going to come, just take advantage of it when it does.’

“He’s a great mentor and coach for me and the whole team. Steve deserves a lot of credit.”

