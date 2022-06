Jiri Prochazka cambia de look tras coronarse campeón: ¿Qué dijeron sus fans?

New 205 champ @jiri_bjp has cut his hair. I asked him why this morning:

“I cut my hair because I needed to end one chapter of my life. So now I can start with new energy, new wave. Honestly.”

Asked if he will grow it back:

“We will see,” he said. pic.twitter.com/wecbRteoMO

