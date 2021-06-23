Magic Johnson: “LeBron James tiene una temporada más en la cima”

Hay pocas ocasiones en las que LeBron James se ha visto tan terrestre en su carrera y así lo fue durnate la postemporada este año. Una vez que Anthony Davis cayó lesionado, varios esperaban que LeBron tomara mando de la serie contra los Phoenix Suns. Ese no fue el caso y Los Angeles Lakers perdieron tres partidos al hilo y fueron eliminados en la primera ronda.

LeBron no jugó mal, pero no jugó como solía jugar antes. En el pasado, habíamos visto a un jugador que tomaba mando, cargaba a su equio y los llevaba a la victoria en los playoff. Esto rápidamente se vio aparante este temporada con los Lakers y el equipo fue eliminado fácilmente.

LeBron no estaba 100 por ciento saludable y eso fue evidente en su actuacíon. Antes de lesioanrse, él estaba jugando como candidato a ganar el MVP y seguía siendo el mejor jugador del mundo. Pero con la excelente postemporada que estaba teniendo Kevin Durant, Muchos estaban listos para proclamarlo el mejor jugador del mundo. Sin embargo, hay gente que no está dispuest a aceptar eso aún. La leyenda de los Lakers Magic Johnson cree que LeBron todavía tiene al menos una temporada más en la cima de la liga.

“Creo que LeBron tiene una temporada más siendo el mejor, después de eso, esta liga será de Kevin Durant,” dijo Johnson en Get Up de ESPN.

.@MagicJohnson on Kevin Durant: "I think LeBron's got one more year to be the man, and then it's Kevin Durant's league right after that." pic.twitter.com/5OPSGZRYcn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 21, 2021

¿Tendrá LeBron una temporada más en la cima?

For the longest time, LeBron has looked immortal. Even at his current age of 36, he’s doing things that nobody has seen before. That said, age catches up with everybody eventually. He’s been the best player in the world for so long that it’s hard to fathom a scenario in which he passes the torch.

Prior to getting hurt, LeBron still looked like the best player in the world. With a full offseason to get healthy, it’s easy to see him proving once again that he’s still better than Durant. He’s also got a big chip on his shoulder heading into next season after getting knocked out early. LeBron may only have one more season on top but it’s impossible to truly know. He’s defied the odds before and he could still be on top for another two or three seasons.

Who Will Take LeBron’s Mantle?

Durant is the most obvious heir to the throne should LeBron start to decline. He was absolutely spectacular in the playoffs for the Brooklyn Nets and the team didn’t lose because of his performance. He’s the best offensive player in the NBA and borderline unstoppable when he gets hot.

However, it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be the best player in the world going forward. His injury history could hold him back from truly taking on that mantle. Other players who could threaten Durant are Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Steph Curry. As of right now, he’s likely better than all three but a lot can happen in a couple of years.

