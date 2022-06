Jake Paul busca posible pelea contra rival el 6 de agosto: ¿Contra quién?

Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?

We’ve given you everything you asked for

$2M purse ✅

VADA testing ✅

Tampon’s ✅

You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again

