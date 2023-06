Iñigo Martínez se despidió del Athletic para fichar por el Barça

Iñigo Martinez has just confirmed that he’s set to leave Athletic Club — he will be announced as Barça first signing, it’s done since March. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB

Martinez signed official documents in May, his contract will be valid until June 2025. pic.twitter.com/yJhDsmTSqY

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023