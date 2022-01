[IMÁGENES] Estrella del Barcelona jugó El Clásico lesionado: ¿Cómo hizo Ronaldo Araujo?

Ronald Araújo played for Barça during ‘El Clasico’ yesterday with two screws (!) in his hand. 🔴🔩 #FCB

He underwent surgery on January 7 – only 5 days later he wanted to play to help his teammates. pic.twitter.com/wSaKVVudmy

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022