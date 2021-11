Se descarrilan los planes del regreso de Jorge Masvidal en diciembre: ¿Por qué?

Spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's (@KChimaev) manager Majdi Shammas. Too early to know what is going to happen, but Khamzat has been asking him for a fight every day since UFC 267.

Just texted him when he saw news of Masvidal's withdrawal. "Call UFC now, we travel tomorrow."

— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 10, 2021