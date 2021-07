El peor club del mundo ofrece un contrato a Messi: ¿cuál es?

Hi @TeamMessi, some reasons to come to FC Volendam:

🟠 We follow the philosophy of Johan Cruyff.

🟠 You can play with one of Europe's topscorers.

🟠 We have great fish.

🟠 We have the most beautiful orange shirt in the world.

You just have to sign. Hope to see you @ The Dijk. pic.twitter.com/Qnga6hZxpY

