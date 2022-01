Bill Belichick criticado por conducta hacia el entrenador de los Bills: ¿Qué hizo?

The three biggest losses of Bill Belichick’s career all came against the #Bills.

1. 31 points, 9/7/03 vs. Buffalo

2. 30 points, 1/15/22 vs. Buffalo

3. 29 points, 12/28/20 vs. Buffalo pic.twitter.com/U2tKv79xLK

— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 16, 2022