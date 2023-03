Llanto y dolor: Bianca Andreescu sufre horrible lesión de tobillo en Miami – VIDEO

Standing ovation for Bianca Andreescu in Miami.

Her mom is in tears. And you can see the look on Bianca’s face as she leaves the court in a wheel chair.

She looks so broken. No one deserves this.

Everyone send her your prayers tonight 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FxxG7iQYgZ

