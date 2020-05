El impactante secreto familiar que reveló la madre de Djokovic

View this post on Instagram

Another weekly IG Live with @chervin333 tomorrow Wednesday 7pm cest. We’re excited to expand our learnings on nutrition and supplements, which have great influence on my performance before I walk on court and in every day life. Hopefully some of our experiences we share will inspire and help you on your own self-mastery path 🙏🏼🙏🏼.. everyone is welcome, see you tomorrow 💪🏼 #TheSelfMasteryProject