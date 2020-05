¿Quiénes son los deportistas veganos más exitosos del mundo?

View this post on Instagram

Every year I try to find the right balance between being the fittest athlete I can be, a good businessman and deliver on all platforms. It is far from easy but I give it my all. I listen to my body, fuel it to the best of my knowledge. This year, I’ve managed to push further and be fitter and stronger than the years before which I’m so happy about. I feel more ready than ever as I embark on my journey to the first race of the season. I just want to encourage you all out there, your body and mind are one. Take care of it, feed your body and your mind with the right ingredients. Health is wealth! If you believe you can’t do something that is just the wrong attitude because you can do anything you put your mind to. You need to develop a positive frame of mind and working out will help you do that and feel better about yourself. I know you can do it, now you need to know it too!! #teamlh #youcandoit #believeinyourself