Viuda de Kobe Bryant hizo dolorosa confesión: ¿por qué el 13 de abril?

Vanessa Bryant perdió a su esposo, Kobe Bryant y a su hijita hace ya casi tres meses, y este 13 de abril lloró a su difunto esposo en sus redes sociales, la leyenda de la NBA.
La viuda del legendario basquetbolista tomó este 13 de abril, el aniversario de su retiro del baloncesto, para compartir un video de casi 5 minutos de la estrella del deporte en Instagram y lo etiquetó como “Mama Day”. Kobe Bryant murió en un accidente de helicóptero en enero, junto con su hija, Gianna, y otras siete personas.
Vanessa comenzó el post hablando sobre la ética incansable de trabajo de Kobe.
My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could go back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.
“Mi esposo trabajó duro por 20 años. Lo dio todo. Todo lo que quería era pasar tiempo con nuestras chicas y conmigo, para recuperar el tiempo perdido. Quería estar allí para cada hito y momento especial en nuestras vidas de chicas. Solo pudo disfrutar de 3 años y 9 meses de jubilación”, comentó Vanessa en su publicación.
A Vanessa y Kobe le sobreviven tres hijas aparte de Gigi: Natalia, Capri y Bianka.
Después de regresar como papá de tiempo completo, Kobe y Vanessa dieron la bienvenida a sus dos hijas menores: Capri y Bianka.
En 2018, Bryant ganó un Oscar al Mejor Cortometraje de Animación por Dear Basketball, donde se desempeñó como productor ejecutivo.
Vanessa dijo que la muerte de Kobe y Gigi fueron algo “sin sentido”.
También fue el entrenador de baloncesto de Gianna. “Ella trabajó duro y le dio los siete días de la semana al igual que su papá”, escribió Vanessa. “Desearía poder volver a esa mañana, todos los días. Ojalá tuvieran un juego local normal el 1/26. La vida realmente no es justa. Esto no tiene sentido”.
Smile: by Nat King Cole Smile though your heart is aching Smile even though it's breaking When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by If you smile through your fear and sorrow Smile and maybe tomorrow You'll see the sun come shining through for you Light up your face with gladness Hide every trace of sadness Although a tear may be ever so near That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile
Vanessa ha estado activa en las redes sociales desde la muerte de su hija y esposo. En una publicación de febrero, habló sobre cómo ha estado tratando de aceptar que Kobe se ha ido, y le resulta imposible darse cuenta de que su hija ha fallecido.
“Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí”, escribió. “Se siente mal. ¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad? Estoy muy mal. Tenía tanta vida que vivir. Entonces me doy cuenta de que necesito ser fuerte y estar aquí para mis tres hijas. Que locura, no estoy con Kobe y Gigi, pero estoy agradecida de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri”.
Missing you both so much #GigiBryant and @kobebryant MUSE documentary ❤️ Even missing your “earthquakes”- (leg shakes) song is XO by @beyonce Your love is bright as ever Even in the shadows Baby kiss me Before they turn the lights out Your heart is glowing And I'm crashing into you Baby kiss me Before they turn the lights out Before they turn the lights out Baby love me lights out In the darkest night hour (in the darkest night hour) I'll search through the crowd (I'll search through the crowd) Your face is all that I see I'll give you everything Baby love me lights out Baby love me lights out You can turn my lights out We don't have forever Ooh, baby daylight's wasting You better kiss me Before our time has run out Mmm yeah Nobody sees what we see They're just hopelessly gazing, oh Oh, baby take me, me Before they turn the lights out Before our time has run out Baby love me lights out In the darkest night…
Semanas después, en el funeral de Kobe y Gigi, Vanessa recordó a la leyenda de la NBA y su hija.
“Era considerado y siempre escribía las mejores cartas y cartas de amor, y Gigi tenía su maravillosa habilidad para expresar sus sentimientos en papel y hacerte sentir su amor a través de sus palabras. Ella era pensativa como él. Eran tan fáciles de amar.
Todos naturalmente gravitaron alrededor de ellos. Eran divertidos, felices, tontos, y amaban la vida. Estaban tan llenos de alegría y aventuras. Dios sabía que no podían estar en esta Tierra el uno sin el otro. Tenía que llevarlos a casa para tenerlos juntos. Cariño, cuida a nuestra Gigi. Tengo a Nati, BiBi y KoKo, y seguimos siendo el mejor equipo”.