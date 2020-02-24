Papá de Kobe Bryant habla de los orígenes de su hijo: ¿que dijo Joe Bryant?

Como los guardias de los Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry y Klay Thompson, el ícono de los Lakers de Los Ángeles, Kobe Bryant, fue un jugador de baloncesto de segunda generación. Y como sus padres habían jugado en la NBA, Thompson, Curry y Bryant literalmente tomaron un estudio independiente sobre cómo ser un hooper profesional. Y esa es una ventaja competitiva.

“En la NBA ahora ves tantos hijos de ex jugadores de la NBA jugando”, dijo el jugador retirado de la NBA, JR Reid, excompañero de equipo del padre de Steph Curry, Dell Curry, en el podcast de Scoop B Radio.

“Es un estilo de vida. Estos niños están alrededor de este estilo de vida. Ven la dedicación… estos niños ya están por delante del juego. Lo amamos… Steph siempre estaba acompañado. Era solo una fuente de entretenimiento para nosotros. Steph estaba disparando esa cosa a las nueve”, dijo el veterano retirado de la NBA J.R. Reid a Scoop B Radio.

Kobe Bryant vs. Joe "Jellybean" Bryant – Father vs. Son – Who's dunk was better – You DecideTwin Dunks presents Father vs. Son. This publication features the most impressive facials from Joe " Jelly Bean" Bryant and Kobe Bryant. Joe Bryant's facial came against the Lakers which Ironically is the team in which his son played his entire career. While driving to the lane Bryant rose up and dunked in the face of NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Kobe Bryant's facial came against another NBA Great, Dwight Howard, while only being a rookie at the time, Dwight Howard would go on to be one of the NBA's top 50 players of all time. 2017-06-25T23:17:34.000Z

“Estaba poniendo el trabajo, eso se nota. Cuando un niño pequeño tiene forma, se nota”, agregó.



Mientras tanto, en el rancho, Kobe Bryant tenía ventajas competitivas similares. Bryant, la 13ª selección en el Draft de la NBA de 1996 de la Escuela Secundaria Lower Merion en Ardmore, tenía a su padre, Joe “Jellybean” impulsándolo. Bryant jugó en el extranjero en Italia y en la NBA con los Philadelphia 76ers y Houston Rockets.

The Truth About Joe And Pamela BryantFormer NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26th 2020. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the tragic accident. Among those grieving the terrible loss are Kobe's parents, Joe and Pam Bryant. Though Kobe's sometimes rocky relationship with his parents has made headlines in the past, it's clear that his mom and dad were proud of their son and his career. In 2017, Joe Bryant talked to Respect magazine about Kobe's motivation and drive, saying, "[H]e enjoys the game. He likes the challenge…These kids come out of school and they worry about being a number one pick, number two pick, I think it's more important that you get with the right organization and Kobe was able to do that and as you see, playing with one organization is really something special." Kobe's father certainly had the personal experience to back up his sports analysis. Joe "Jellybean" Bryant was also a former NBA player who went on to coach both in the United States and abroad. Joe was drafted into the NBA by the Golden State Warriors, but started his career playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played for four seasons before being traded to the San Diego Clippers, where he played for three years. Finally, he took to the court for the Houston Rockets until 1983. At that time, he left the NBA and moved to Europe, bringing his family with him, to play for another seven years. After retiring as a player, Joe remained involved in the sport. He coached in Europe and then in the United States, where he was offered a role as an assistant coach at his alma mater, La Salle University. Fans of the WNBA may have also spotted him as the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks, a position he filled from 2005 until 2007. Since Joe and his son had a lot in common thanks to their basketball skills, you might assume they had a great relationship, but that wasn't always the case. Things turned sour between Kobe Bryant and his parents in 2013 when, per ESPN, his mother, Pam, tried to sell her memorabilia from her son's high school days in Pennsylvania and his early years with the Los Angeles Lakers. This included: "[T]he NBA star's jerseys, practice gear, and sweatsuits from Lower Merion High School; varsity letters; a trophy…and a signed basketball from the 2000 NBA championship game. And then there [were] rings, for the 1996 Pennsylvania high school championship, a pair that the Lakers made for Bryant's parents for the 2000 NBA championship, and one from the 1998 NBA All-Star Game." Why was Pamela doing this? She allegedly wanted a new house. Kobe reportedly gave his parents millions of dollars in financial assistance over the years and even offered to give his mother $250,000 toward a home she wanted, but she allegedly wanted $450,000. When Kobe balked, she made a deal to get the $450,000 as an advance through an auction company. Kobe spoke about the situation in 2016, telling ESPN, "Our relationship is s—. I say [to them], 'I'm going to buy you a very nice home,' and the response is 'That's not good enough'? Then you're selling my s—?" Kobe was reportedly not on speaking terms with his mother at the time, and it wasn't the first time that Pam and Kobe were on the outs. Pam reportedly didn't attend Kobe's wedding because she thought he was too young to get hitched. According to Heavy, after Kobe and his wife, Vanessa welcomed their first child, Natalia, in 2003, Kobe and his mother were able to mend their relationship. While they faced more issues in later years, including the memorabilia incident, that surely all seems insignificant now that Kobe has passed. When asked if she had anything to say about losing her son, The Sun reported that Pamela understandably responded by saying, quote, "Not right now." A source who spoke outside of Kobe's sister Sharia's house explained, "Right now they have nothing to say but they are obviously heartbroken. There will not be any comments from the family right away. At some point the family will be reaching out but right now we are all in shock. Right now they're just trying to be a family." Our condolences to Kobe's grieving family and friends. Watch the video for more of The Truth About Joe And Pamela Bryant. #RIPKobe #RIPKobeBryant #KobeBryant 2020-01-28T17:00:21.000Z

En una conversación reciente a través del podcast de Scoop B Radio, el progenitor de Kobe Bryant mencionó las ventajas de que sea un jugador de baloncesto de segunda generación. Esta fue su respuesta:





Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Joe, hablaste sobre los Golden State Warriors y lo que es interesante para mí sobre ellos y muchos equipos de la NBA es que en estos días son jugadores de pelota de segunda generación. Tienes a Klay Thompson, tienes a Stephen Curry y tienes a tu hijo. No quiero vencer a un caballo con eso, pero estás criando a un niño que no solo te vio jugar o vio una cinta tuya jugando en la liga, sino que jugaste en el extranjero. Guíame a través del proceso de criar a un niño que luego se convierte en un jugador de segunda generación. ¿Qué tan útil es eso?

Joe Bryant: (Kobe's Dad) Amazing Verticle Leap Slam Dunk Vs Los AngelesJoe Bryant: (Kobe's Dad) Amazing Verticle Leap Slam Dunk Vs Los Angeles 2012-07-02T00:43:47.000Z

Joe Bryant: Bueno, creo que es útil en el sentido de que nuestros hijos tienen la oportunidad de conocer o ir a lugares donde el niño normal no tiene la oportunidad de ir, ¿sabes? Lo que significa que después de un juego, cuando tienes 10, 11 o 12 años puedes ir al vestuario y hablar con Magic o hablar con Kareem, o hablar con George Gervin o cualquiera que sea el caso, tienes la oportunidad de ir a la cancha y lanzar al aro con ellos donde muchos niños no tienen esa oportunidad, y luego también entienden los altibajos y los desafíos que atravesaron sus padres, que su padre atravesó en el deporte . Como padres, tratamos de dar consejos a nuestros hijos solo para mantenerlos enfocados, trabajar duro y ese tipo de cosas por las que han pasado… Así que esa es la ventaja.

Joe "Jellybean" Bryant HighlightsSome very rare highlights of Jellybean Bryant. he was often too flashy for his own good, but it did make for some nice highlights. He was a 6'9 forward playing like a PG before it was cool. All clips property of the NBA. No copyright infringement is intended. All videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline of YouTube. 2017-09-13T23:56:56.000Z

Durante su carrera en la NBA, Kobe Bryant figura en cuarto lugar en la lista de anotadores de carrera de la NBA con 33,643 puntos ganados en cinco campeonatos de la NBA con Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant murió en un accidente de helicóptero que cobró la vida de nueve personas, incluida la hija de Bryant, Gigi, el domingo 26 de enero y este 24 de febrero se le rind eun sentido memorial en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.

