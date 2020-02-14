¿Nate Díaz demandará al Miami Herald?: ¿qué inventó del peleador?

La estrella del UFC Nate Díaz, está considerando tomar acciones legales después de haber sido señalado erróneamente a un crimen reportado por el reconocido periódico Miami Herald.

En el artículo, se dijo que Díaz fue enviado al hospital después de que atacó a agentes de policía en Miami. El Miami Herald también informó que el ataque tuvo lugar en una estación de policía después de que Díaz había sido arrestado por violencia doméstica.

El Miami Herald escribió una disculpa por la falsa noticia, pero el rumor ya se había esparcido en redes.

“En una versión inicial de esta historia, el Miami Herald informó incorrectamente que la superestrella de artes marciales mixtas Nate Díaz había sido arrestada en un caso de violencia doméstica. El Herald se disculpa por el error”, aseguró el medio en un mensaje posterior.



Se ha revelado que el hombre vinculado al ataque policial es Michael Albert Nates, un luchador de MMA de 31 años que compitió por última vez en 2012.

Aunque el Miami Herald se retractó de su noticia y se disculpó, el equipo de Díaz está considerando tomar medidas legales.



MMA Junkie contactó a Zach Rosenfield, publicista de Díaz, y le dijo al medio de comunicación: “Todo esto es completamente irresponsable, y estamos explorando acciones legales”.

Según MMA Junkie, Rosenfield reveló que Díaz está buscando tomar acciones legales por “la difamación del nombre del veterano de UFC”.

“La historia es 100 por ciento e inequívocamente inexacta. Nate ha estado en Stockton desde el martes después del Super Bowl, y no hay forma posible de que lo que se informa se relacione con él”, dijo el publicista.

Rosenfield continuó: “En ningún momento Nate tuvo ninguna interacción con la policía de Miami. Cero problemas en absoluto, y nunca ha estado apegado a nada cercano a la violencia doméstica en su vida”.

Nate Diaz es una de las estrellas más grandes en la MMA y UFC, y no está claro cuándo los fanáticos podrán verlo nuevamente en el Octágono.

Hace unas semanas, le dijo a Marc Raimondi de ESPN que se tomaría los próximos meses para ver qué pasa. También le dijo al periodista que pelearía “cuando sea el momento adecuado”.

Se ha hablado de algunos oponentes para Díaz. Una pelea de trilogía entre Conor McGregor y Díaz está sobre la mesa, pero McGregor se burló de la revancha durante la conferencia de prensa posterior a la pelea del irlandés en UFC 246.

Díaz también ha sido llamado por el ex campeón interino de peso ligero de UFC Dustin Poirier. Poirier recientemente visitó Twitter para pelear con él y mencionó que habló con UFC sobre pelear contra Díaz en el peso welter.

