Revelan detalles de investigación de Myles Garrett: ¿qué dijo informante?

Ha pasado más de una semana del incidente vivido por los Cleveland Browns tras el ataque del ala defensiva Myles Garrett al mariscal de campo de los Pittsburgh Steelers, Mason Rudolph, a quien golpeó con un casco, pero aún hay muchas preguntas sin respuesta.

Una de esas preguntas persistentes se refiere a la afirmación de Garrett durante el proceso de apelaciones en el sentido de que Rudolph le lanzó un insulto racial que desencadenó su ira.

Y el informante de la NFL Jay Glazer, proporcionó más información sobre ese reclamo, incluido el momento del ataque.

Ask Glazer | The latest on Myles Garrett and Matthew Stafford's return | FOX NFL

“Tuve la sensación de que no iba a hacerlo, de que no quería que saliera públicamente porque sería malo para la liga”, dijo Glazer en el programa previo al juego FOX NFL del domingo. “Simplemente pensó que sería confidencial dentro de ese proceso de apelaciones”.



Garrett emitió una declaración sobre el hecho de que su reclamo de un insulto racial llegó a los titulares, algo que nunca tuvo intención de que pasara.

“Sé lo que escuché. Si el comentario de mi oponente nació de la frustración o la ignorancia, no puedo decirlo. Pero sus acciones no disculpan mi falta de moderación en este momento, y realmente lamento el impacto que esto ha tenido en la liga, los Browns y nuestros devotos fanáticos”, dijo.

Myles Garrett Hits Mason Rudolph with Helmet

Glazer también reveló que los Browns fueron informados de la postura de Garrett sobre el insulto racial después del partido. Glazer notó que Garrett buscó obtener un audio de la pelea, pero le dijeron “inmediatamente” que no estaba disponible.

La pelea resultó en una suspensión indefinida para Garrett, que fue confirmada por la NFL después de que se reportó una apelación como al menos los últimos seis juegos de la temporada y los playoffs.

La pelea también generó casi $1 millón en multas totales, incluidas multas de $250,000 para ambas franquicias involucradas.

Mason Rudolph niega las acusaciones de injurias raciales y en una semana difícil, no solo se enfrentó a la adversidad de estar involucrado en la pelea, sino que se encontró montando el pino después de una actuación miserable contra los Bengals de Cincinnati sin triunfos. El mariscal de campo novato Devlin “Duck” Hodges reemplazó a Rudolph, llevando a los Steelers a una victoria 16-10.

Rudolph todavía habló con los medios después del juego, negando con vehemencia la acusación de que utilizó un insulto racial.

Los Browns salieron victoriosos el domingo, derrotando a los Miami Dolphins de manera dominante 41-24, en un juego que nunca estuvo realmente en cuestión.

Myles Garrett & Mason Rudolph Brutal Fight! | NFL (2019•14•11) Helmet SHOT!

El mariscal de campo Baker Mayfield fue fuerte fuera de una intercepción que se produjo en un desvío, pasando por 327 yardas y tres touchdowns para terminar con su índice de pasador más alto de la temporada (118.1).

“Creo que nos unimos como equipo”, dijo Mayfield. “La defensa jugó muy bien. Un grupo de muchachos se divirtieron jugando y normalmente no tenían tiempo para jugar, se adelantaron y nos hicieron jugadas. Obviamente, (LB) Joe (Schobert) tuvo otro gran juego. Simplemente siguen haciendo jugadas, y eso es genial para este equipo en general”.

La conversación sobre la situación entre Garrett y Rudolph no va a ninguna parte esta semana. Los equipos se enfrentarán el próximo domingo en una revancha, esta vez en casa de los Steelers.

“Ambiente de playoffs”, dijo Mayfield cuando se le preguntó qué esperaba. “Veremos que sucede”.

