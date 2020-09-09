Hallan muerta a pareja de jubilados estadounidenses en México: los encontraron en un pozo

Las autoridades identificaron a Ian Hirschsohn y Kathy Harvey, una pareja estadounidense de San Diego que desapareció durante un viaje a México a fines de agosto, como las personas que fueron encontradas muertas en el fondo de un pozo.

El lunes 7 de septiembre, las autoridades confirmaron que los restos encontrados fueron identificados positivamente como los de Hirschsohn, de 78 años, y Harvey, de 73 años.

El departamento de policía de San Diego le dijo a News 8: “Ahora se confirma que fallecieron en México y se notificó a la familia”.

Bodies of missing California couple found at bottom of well in MexicoThe bodies of a retired California couple who vanished in northern Mexico last month have been found at the bottom of a well there, authorities say. Ian Hirschsohn, 78, and Kathy Harvey, 73, both of San Diego, had been staying at his second home near El Socorrito in the western Mexican state of Baja California when they were last heard from Aug. 28, reported CBS-TV affiliate KFMB. Harvey’s son, Robert Harvey, said that day, his mom texted him to say the pair was planning to visit a gold mine or the beach. Hirschsohn, a former aerospace engineer and Princeton University grad, and Harvey, who had worked as a physical therapist, were supposed to return to California three days later. They never made it home — and their dark blue Toyota Land Cruiser was found abandoned in a remote area of Ensenada, about 3 hours north of El Socorrito, earlier this week, the son said. Human remains were soon discovered in a nearby well Thursday — and authorities have now positively confirmed that they are the couple’s. The pair’s deaths are considered foul play, the TV station said. Robert Harvey said his mom and Hirschsohn loved Mexico and were part of a vibrant ex-pat community there.“She was really enjoying retirement, ’’ he told CBS. “She loved walking and traveling. She had a huge bucket list of where she wanted to go. ’’Hirschsohn’s daughter, Ava Setzer, had posted a desperate message on Facebook last week, before the couple’s bodies were found, urging anyone who may have seen the pair to reach out to her.“Any information on their whereabouts, please contact me immediately, ” she wrote. “My dad Ian has a house in El Socorrito and is a seasoned veteran of Baja travel since purchasing the house in ‘85.“He was staying at the house and the community is the first to report him missing. … he typically windsurfs at the spots shown in the map below at the bay south of San Quintin. ”Mexican authorities confirmed the identities of the dead couple Monday — two days after a man, a dual South African and Canadian citizen living in Mexico, was found dead on the Baja Peninsula. Hirschsohn was originally from South Africa. The body of the second man, Craig Harris, 65, was found on the beach in Cabo Pulmo, authorities said. He had been stabbed in the chest and had on a backpack filled with rocks before being tossed in the ocean and then washing ashore, they said. Harris, who was last seen Aug. 29, ran a vacation rental business in Cabo, reports said. All data is taken from the source: http://nypost.com Article Link: https://nypost.com/2020/09/08/bodies-of-missing-california-couple-found-at-bottom-of-mexico-well/ #said #newsontrump #newstodayabc #newstodayinusa #newsworldtoday #newstodaydonaldtrump # 2020-09-08T20:03:37Z

El fiscal del estado de Baja California dijo que los cuerpos fueron descubiertos en un pozo al sur de Ensenada, un pueblo a unas 70 millas al sur de la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México, informó ABC10 News. Las autoridades están investigando activamente y se sospecha que hubo manos criminales en la muerte de la pareja, agregó News 8.

La familia de la pareja de jubilados dijo que supo por última vez de ellos el 28 de agosto y no pudieron regresar a casa el 31 de agosto.

Harvey y Hirschsohn eran una pareja de jubilados que se habían alojado en la casa de vacaciones de Hirschsohn, localizada en El Socorrito, que está a unas 200 millas al sur de la frontera, durante una semana.

Según una petición de ayuda publicada en Facebook por la hija de Hirschsohn, Ava Setzer, cuando estaban desaparecidos, Hirschsohn era un “veterano experimentado en viajes de Baja desde que compró la casa en el 85. Se estaba quedando en la casa y la comunidad es la primera en informar que él está desaparecido, no yo”.

Setzer agregó que la pareja viajaba en un Toyota Land Cruiser con placas de California.

Bodies of missing California couple found at bottom of well in MexicoThe bodies of a retired California couple who vanished in northern Mexico last month have been found at the bottom of a well there, authorities say. Ian Hirschsohn, 78, and Kathy Harvey, 73, both of San Diego, had been staying at his second home near El Socorrito in the western Mexican state of Baja California when they were last heard from Aug. 28, reported CBS-TV affiliate KFMB. Harvey’s son, Robert Harvey, said that day, his mom texted him to say the pair was planning to visit a gold mine or the beach. Hirschsohn, a former aerospace engineer and Princeton University grad, and Harvey, who had worked as a physical therapist, were supposed to return to California three days later. They never made it home — and their dark blue Toyota Land Cruiser was found abandoned in a remote area of Ensenada, about 3 hours north of El Socorrito, earlier this week, the son said. Human remains were soon discovered in a nearby well Thursday — and authorities have now positively confirmed that they are the couple’s. The pair’s deaths are considered foul play, the TV station said. Robert Harvey said his mom and Hirschsohn loved Mexico and were part of a vibrant ex-pat community there.“She was really enjoying retirement, ’’ he told CBS. “She loved walking and traveling. She had a huge bucket list of where she wanted to go. ’’Hirschsohn’s daughter, Ava Setzer, had posted a desperate message on Facebook last week, before the couple’s bodies were found, urging anyone who may have seen the pair to reach out to her.“Any information on their whereabouts, please contact me immediately, ” she wrote. “My dad Ian has a house in El Socorrito and is a seasoned veteran of Baja travel since purchasing the house in ‘85.“He was staying at the house and the community is the first to report him missing. … he typically windsurfs at the spots shown in the map below at the bay south of San Quintin. ”Mexican authorities confirmed the identities of the dead couple Monday — two days after a man, a dual South African and Canadian citizen living in Mexico, was found dead on the Baja Peninsula. Hirschsohn was originally from South Africa. The body of the second man, Craig Harris, 65, was found on the beach in Cabo Pulmo, authorities said. He had been stabbed in the chest and had on a backpack filled with rocks before being tossed in the ocean and then washing ashore, they said. Harris, who was last seen Aug. 29, ran a vacation rental business in Cabo, reports said. All data is taken from the source: http://nypost.com Article Link: https://nypost.com/2020/09/08/bodies-of-missing-california-couple-found-at-bottom-of-mexico-well/ #said #newsontrump #newstodayabc #newstodayinusa #newsworldtoday #newstodaydonaldtrump # 2020-09-08T20:03:37Z

Según News 8, Harvey le envió un mensaje a su hijo Robert el viernes 28 de agosto por la noche y le dijo que los dos iban a visitar una playa o una mina de oro. Su plan había sido regresar a Estados Unidos el 31 de agosto, informó el citado medio.

Mira aquí imágenes de la pareja hallada sin vida y el mensaje que puso su hija

Robert Harvey le dijo a News 8 que el Consulado General de Estados Unidos en Tijuana le informó unos días después que las autoridades habían localizado el Toyota Land Cruiser de la pareja en Ensenada.

Robert Harvey dijo que su madre se había jubilado recientemente después de trabajar durante 30 años como fisioterapeuta.

“Ella disfrutaba mucho de la jubilación y tenía varios grupos de amigos”, dijo. “Le encantaba caminar y viajar. Tenía una lista enorme de lugares a los que quería ir”.

Según el New York Post, Hirschsohn, un graduado de la Universidad de Princeton e ingeniero aeroespacial, también estaba jubilado.

MIRA AQUÍ LAS FOTOS DE LA PAREJA

La pareja había visitado con frecuencia el pueblo de El Socorrito, donde hay una comunidad de expatriados. Uno de los amigos de Hirschsohn en California dijo: “Iba mucho a México. Yo diría que bajaba al menos cada dos meses”, informó ABC10 News.

Sus muertes se producen tras la muerte de otro extranjero en la península de Baja California, mientras que un estadounidense sigue desaparecido de la zona.

Dos días antes de que se identificaran los restos de Harvey y Hirschsohn, otro extranjero fue encontrado muerto en el área de Cabo Pulmo en la península de Baja California, informó el New York Post. Esa zona está mucho más al sur de la península donde se encontró a la pareja de jubilados.

En este caso, el fallecido fue identificado como Craig Harris, de 65 años, ciudadano con doble nacionalidad de Sudáfrica y Canadá, que vivía y trabajaba en México. El cuerpo de Harris fue encontrado arrastrado a tierra. Lo habían apuñalado en el pecho y su mochila estaba llena de piedras.

El Post informó que además de estas muertes recientes, otro individuo está desaparecido en Baja California. Francisco Aguilar, un bombero de Los Ángeles de 48 años, desapareció de su condominio donde vivía a tiempo parcial mientras estaba de permiso del trabajo. Había estado viviendo en Rosarito, una ciudad turística al sur de Tijuana y la frontera.

Según el Post, su familia no ha sabido nada de él desde el 21 de agosto y el alcalde de Los Ángeles, Eric Garcetti, dijo que las autoridades mexicanas creen que pudo haber sido víctima de un “secuestro violento”.



La advertencia de viaje del Departamento de Estado para México dice que se debe “tener mayor precaución” en los estados de Baja California y Baja California Sur debido a la actividad delictiva y la violencia.

Para Baja California, la advertencia dice en parte: “Es particularmente notable la cantidad de homicidios en áreas no turísticas de Tijuana”. Los viajes por carretera en México son particularmente riesgosos, según la página de información del país, y los viajeros deben evitar conducir de noche y siempre usar las carreteras de peaje cuando sea posible.

Sigue a AhoraMismo en Instagram

Esta es la versión original de Heavy.com