Elon Musk intensifica los ataques contra Yoel Roth, exjefe de seguridad de Twitter

This is a key point from the research: Domestic, hyperpartisan content plays a key role in the circulation of mis- and disinformation; it's not always (or even often) Russia behind influence efforts, and it can do harm to give them undue credit. https://t.co/2IwSOx5spa pic.twitter.com/q7lHOXLj2S

— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) May 21, 2019