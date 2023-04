Wordle 673: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 23 de abril de 2023?

Pleased with this one, (on our 40th Wedding Anniversary 🍾)

Wordle 673 3/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩@albolt76 @LisaB989 #WordleWonderLeague

— John Sampson (@JMS41) April 23, 2023