Wordle 667: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 17 de abril de 2023?

Not bad. Nearly on 4🙃. Chilly 5° here. Have a great day!

Wordle 667 5/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜

🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— Wendy Brennan🇦🇺 (@wabrennan7) April 16, 2023