Wordle 541: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 12 de diciembre de 2022?

Wordle 541 3/6. Starter word strikes again. Spent yesterday evening walking through three and a half miles of slush. Tuck those trouser legs in your socks for best results. #Wordle541

🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— Larry Oliver (@LarryOliverFilm) December 12, 2022