Midnight players, it's no secret how much we love #Wordle. Yes, we all care about it and the cyber community we've built. Today's challenge unites us in our affection. Open the door to your feelings, puzzle peeps. #Wordle533 3/6 #MidnightWordle

🟨🟨⬛⬛🟩

⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— FinFinn (@SteffFin) December 4, 2022