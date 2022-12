Wordle 530: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 1 de diciembre de 2022?

Wordle 530 5/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩

⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩

🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle530

When there is a 50/50 choice why do I always pick the wrong one? pic.twitter.com/Jjhuzf7UKY

— Paul Griffiths (@PaulGri97747699) December 1, 2022