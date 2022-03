Wordle, el juego de moda: ¿cuál es la respuesta del 29 de marzo de 2022?

Wordle 283 X 5/6

⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛

🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟨🟩⬛⬛

🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

i shall be careful giving away hints just like that.

— Kunal 🪶 (@jarvis7698) March 28, 2022