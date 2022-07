Hombre hispano mató a balazos a su novia en Wisconsin: Wilson Medina Cruz

Family shared this photo of Ninoshka Maestre Lozada.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed in her backyard yesterday afternoon in West Allis.

She leaves behind four kids—ages 5, 2, 1 and 3 months. pic.twitter.com/c1nt3fCPWL

— Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) July 19, 2022