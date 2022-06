William Cutolo: ¿cómo fue asesinado uno de los jefes de la mafia de Colombo en 1999?

#OnThisDay in 1999-William Cutolo went missing. Early 1999-he was promoted to underboss in the Colombo Family. On 5/26/99-Alphonse Persico summoned Cutolo to a meeting. After Cutolo arrived, he was allegedly transported to the basement of Saracino's house, where he was murdered. pic.twitter.com/nkloAVEtny

— True Crime Vegas (@truecrimevegas) May 26, 2018