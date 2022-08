Niña pasea a un caimán con correa por parque de Filadelfia [VIDEO]

PHILLY GATOR: A Philadelphia woman snapped photos of what appears to be an “emotional support” alligator at LOVE Park named “Wally” 🐊

He was seen being led by a young girl who appeared to be a caretaker, according to one witness.

Also seemed to enjoy being petted.

📷:@brimil pic.twitter.com/tdxeib9ajl

— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) August 26, 2022