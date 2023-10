Niño palestino-estadounidense de seis años fue asesinado en Illinois

Standing over the grave of Wadea Al-Fayoume, Imam Omar Suleiman says the emptiness mourners feel after the Palestinian 6-year-old’s hate crime death should push them to end violence in Gaza.

“This graveyard is a reminder,” he said. “It’s a reminder for all the children in Gaza.” pic.twitter.com/GaqA6qTO6D

— Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) October 16, 2023