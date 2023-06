Joven ruso fue devorado por un tiburón en el mar Rojo [VIDEO]

A TIGER shark was clubbed to death in a savage revenge attack after the beast killed a tourist at a popular resort in the Red Sea.

Tourists watched in horror as Vladimir Popov, 23, was dragged under the water and mauled to death by the 10ft "meathttps://t.co/TQ6xZm1tRj pic.twitter.com/dOt8A59pdK

— KIGALI DAILY NEWS (@kigalidailynews) June 9, 2023