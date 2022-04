Casos de “norovirus” aumentaron en los EE.UU.

NEW OUTBREAK: Consumption of raw oysters from B.C. is the source 279 cases of #Norovirus and gastrointestinal illnesses across 4 provinces. Do not eat, use, sell, or serve any of the recalled oysters. Find out more: https://t.co/ZgobmspMsY pic.twitter.com/N8DjnoSWRa

— Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) March 31, 2022