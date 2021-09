[VIDEO] Dos universitarias negras acusaron de supremacistas blancos a hombres en Arizona

This is racism & harassment.

The school should punish the girls who did this.

Racism towards any skin color is wrong & shouldn’t be tolerated ever.

ALL lives matter.

Supporting police mean you support police & the important job they do to keep communities safe & enforce laws. https://t.co/eGEuXAbCbg

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 24, 2021