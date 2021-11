En vídeo quedó captado el asalto a una tienda de Louis Vuitton [VER]

At first glance I thought this was people knocked to the ground.

Reality: Louis Vuitton was cleared out by robbers Friday night.

I passed Burberry where about a dozen maybe more were starting to vandalize/break in.

Windows at FENDI & YSL were broken too. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/cVsstKTIg2

— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 20, 2021