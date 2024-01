Estados Unidos y Reino Unido lanzan ataques en Yemen contra hutíes

The American-British aggression against Yemen is unjustified and not in their interest because it came to meet the electoral needs of both Biden and Sunak, to the point that they ignored the nature of the current war and that its moral arena is more important and comprehensive… pic.twitter.com/d9iRfXHA2N

— محمد البخيتي(Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti) (@M_N_Albukhaiti) January 12, 2024