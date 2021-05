Asesinan a niña de 9 años de un balazo en la cabeza en Minneápolis

Play



Little girl dies from injuries after being shot on trampoline in Minneapolis | FOX 9 KMSP

Nine-year-old Trinity has died Thursday, nearly two weeks after being hit by gunfire while playing on her trampoline in north Minneapolis.

2021-05-28T02:30:24Z