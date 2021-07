Tormenta tropical ‘Elsa’ se forma en el Atlántico

National #Hurricane Center now gives 90% chance of tropical cyclone formation in next five days to tropical wave in central tropical Atlantic. Next name on the 2021 list is Elsa. Current earliest 5th Atlantic named storm formation is July 6 (Edouard in 2020). pic.twitter.com/uida0Y5bmO

— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 30, 2021