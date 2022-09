Tony Hughes: Víctima del asesino en serie Jeffrey Dahmer

I’m so heartbroken for every one of Dahmer’s victims but Tony’s story is just devastating. All he wanted was to model & be LOVED. If he ain’t go back for those keys we would’ve seen him out here killing the modeling industry 🥺💔 #jeffreydahmer #tonyhughes pic.twitter.com/v3wq4CuwI0

— ꨄ (@destinysw0rld) September 30, 2022