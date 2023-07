Tiroteo New York: hombre disparó desde una moto contra varias personas [VIDEO]

Scooter-Riding Gunman Kills 87 Year Old Man, And Wounds 3 Others in New York near Jamaica Ave & 108th St.

The killer used a 31 round magazine which of course is illegal in NYC. Yet again demonstrating that criminals are exempt from gun laws…

"New York is a brand" -Mayor… pic.twitter.com/Dde9eMk8uy

