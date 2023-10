Tiroteo mortal en Maine: Identifican a las víctimas [FOTOS]

The father of Joseph Walker, the manager of Schemengees bar, has confirmed that unfortunately Joseph was killed last night during the mass shooting.

Joseph was said to be incredibly loyal, dependable, a great boss and a genuinely kind man. #MaineMassacre #LewistonME pic.twitter.com/mFYJHBb4WF

— Chloe (@Chloe_DXM) October 26, 2023