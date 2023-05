Tiroteo Farmington, Nuevo México: Tres muertos y dos policías heridos [VIDEOS]

Active Shooter Message from Chief Hebbe

A message from Chief Hebbe providing an update on the Ongoing Active Shooter Investigation.

We are grateful to collaborate with three organizations offering their counseling services to anyone in need. Please reach out to them for assistance:

Desert View Family Counseling: 505-326-7878 (Press Option 1)

Totah Behavioral Health: 505-564-4804

Farmington Community Health: 505-326-4796

Publicado por Farmington Police Department – New Mexico en Lunes, 15 de mayo de 2023