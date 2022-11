Identifican a las víctimas del tiroteo en el club nocturno gay de Colorado [FOTOS]

Jim and Sabrina Aston’s son Daniel died last night at Club Q. He was a bartender but last night he was also performing. He was a trans man and they feel strongly that speaking out may help others. This is a photo of them holding a photo of Dan at 5 years old. Story TK. pic.twitter.com/X2DeBVTDUE

— Allison Sherry (@allisonsherry) November 21, 2022