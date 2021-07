Tiroteo en cine de California deja un muerto y un herido

THEATER SHOOTING: 19 year old Anthony Barajas is on life support & 18 year old Rylee Goodrich passed away after someone shot them inside a Corona movie theater Monday night. Rylee’s cousin tells @CBSLA she doesn’t know if the attack was random or targeted but they need your help. pic.twitter.com/dNNUo6H9EJ

— Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 28, 2021