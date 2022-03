Joven muere tras caer de una atracción en un parque de Florida: Tire Sampson

A look at the restraints on the Orlando Free Fall ride. They pull over the rider – similar to a roller coaster (no seat belts). 2 workers do safety checks and make sure restraints are locked. A 14-year-old boy tragically died in the ride last night. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/UuvjadcCJq

— Ryan Elijah FOX 35 (@ryanelijah) March 25, 2022