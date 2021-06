Identificado el sospechoso del tiroteo en Royal Palm Beach: Timothy J. Wall

Another sad update: We can confirm the innocent victims were a grandmother and her grandson. Whether or not they knew the man who shot them and then killed himself is unclear. We also know the boy’s father had to come here to the scene to identify his son’s body. @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/SpCAnUXEYl pic.twitter.com/uQe03IxhNc

— Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) June 10, 2021