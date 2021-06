Hombre mató a su esposa y a su hijastro antes de suicidarse: Timothy Beverly

#Update 17 yr old Titus Akins murdered on his birthday, 39 yr old Holly Beverly believed to be his mother also killed. This 2 of 3 people found dead in a West #FortWorth apartment early Tues morning in what's believed double murder – suicide. Latest @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/kIqdbUPC8X

— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) June 2, 2021