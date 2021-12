Nueva York anuncia restricciones para su celebración de Año Nuevo en Times Square

Incoming Mayor @ericadamsfornyc assailed members of @NYCCouncil for sending letter asking him to reverse position on solitary confinement:

"I wore a bullet proof vest for 22 years and protected the people of this city. When you do that, then you have the right to question me…" https://t.co/wFA6AwIWsN pic.twitter.com/PMz6L08tCx

— Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) December 21, 2021