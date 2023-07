Náufrago y su perro sobreviven dos meses en el Pacífico [VIDEO]

#BREAKING: “Castaway Tim” and his loyal dog, Bella rescued yesterday after being stranded two months at sea.

Surviving on rainwater and raw fish, Tim Shaddock and his pup are receiving care, after a fishing trawler came across their crippled catamaran.@9NewsAUS #GoodNews: pic.twitter.com/P7ebCWVIfZ

