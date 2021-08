Falleció la actriz de doblaje Thea White a los 81 años

I just received some very devastating news.

Thea White, best known by many as the phenomenal longtime voice of Muriel from Courage the Cowardly Dog, has passed away at the age of 81.

She was such a sweet and lovely lady animated and IRL and she will be dearly missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wbx1sRDD36

