Testimonio de Cassidy Hutchinson: Trump responde en su red social

Wow! On January 2 Rudy told Cassidy Hutchinson Trump and team were going to the Capitol on the 6th. Cassidy asked her boss about it and he said "There's a lot going on Cass. Things might get real real bad."

She said today, "That was the first moment I remember feeling scared."

