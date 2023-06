Mujer asesinó a su esposo y a su sobrino en Oklahoma

Three dead in shooting on city’s North Side … Awaiting a briefing

Jack Janway

Teri Janway

Dalton Janway

Police are saying that the wife, Teri, was the suspect. The Janways are the parents of Supermodel Chandra Johnson who is also the wife of famed NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson

Sound improves half way through the video… sorry

Publicado por Right Now Oklahoma en Martes, 27 de junio de 2023